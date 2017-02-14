Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, Germany, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Tuesday it was investing a double-digit million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.

Car buyers in the United States can use AutoGravity to find tailored buying and leasing offers.

AutoGravity features multiple vehicle brands and models, and enables various financial services providers and automotive manufacturers the opportunity to offer vehicle financing and leasing via smartphone.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)