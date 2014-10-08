A Mercedes-Benz logo and sign are seen at a dealership in downtown Shanghai August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BERLIN German automaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and industrial gases maker Linde (LING.DE) pledged to build 20 hydrogen fuelling stations in Germany in coming years to boost support networks for eco-friendly cars.

Fuel-cell cars compete with purely electric and hybrid vehicles in a race to attract environmentally-conscious drivers, emitting only water vapor and heat.

Daimler plans to substantially raise its offerings of fuel-cells cars from 2017.

Each company will this year start investing 10 million euros ($13 million) to build 10 hydrogen fuelling stations and plan to set up a combined total of 13 through the end of 2015, both companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Germany currently has 16 hydrogen fuelling stations in operation, including the first from Daimler and Linde, which started operating on Sept. 29 in Berlin.

Fuel-cell cars can run five times longer than battery-powered vehicles and fill a tank 10 times as fast. But the high costs have prevented a commercial breakthrough until now. Just a few hundred demo models are on the road, mostly in Japan, California, Germany and Scandinavia.

"We are considerably improving the conditions for successfully marketing fuel-cell cars," said Andreas Opfermann, Linde's head of clean energy and innovation management.

Stuttgart-based Daimler joined forces with Ford (F.N) and Nissan (7201.T) in 2013 to jointly develop a powertrain blueprint for the hydrogen-powered cars.

(1 US dollar = 0.7909 euro)

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Jane Baird)