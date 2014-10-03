3M to buy Johnson Controls' safety gear business for $2 billion
3M Co said on Thursday it would buy Johnson Controls International Plc's safety gear business, Scott Safety, in deal with an enterprise value of $2 billion.
FRANKFURT Daimler has struck a cooperation deal with Nissan Motor Co. on transporter vans, deepening a strategic alliance between the German and Japanese automakers.
Nissan will supply Daimler's Japanese commercial vehicles unit Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) with a transporter van to be sold under the Fuso brand in key export markets, the companies said on Friday.
Nissan's NV350 van will be marketed as a Fuso Canter van in markets in the Middle East, starting this year.
Renault and Nissan announced a cooperation deal in April 2010 to jointly develop a raft of products including a small city car which is marketed as a Renault Twingo and the Smart car, as well as some commercial vehicles.
Mitsubishi Fuso and Nissan already supply each other with platforms for light trucks. A vehicle platform forms the engineering foundation for the chassis and underbody of a car or truck.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON Stock market flotations of smaller mining and metals companies are set to pick up this year, although a return to the flood of deals five or six years ago remains unlikely while investors rebuild their bruised confidence in the sector.
Rao's Specialty Foods Inc, the tomato sauce offshoot of famed Rao's Italian restaurant in Harlem, New York, has hired an investment bank to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.