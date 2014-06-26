Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
PARIS/STUTTGART Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Nissan (7201.T) have finalized a joint venture deal to build future Mercedes and Infiniti compact cars in Mexico, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday as the automakers called a news conference to unveil the plans.
The companies are preparing to announce a "substantial investment" to develop the vehicles on Daimler's front wheel-drive architecture and assemble them at Nissan's Aguascalientes site northeast of Guadalajara, the sources said.
The 50-50 venture, first reported by Reuters in March, will broaden Nissan's premium Infiniti lineup, expand Daimler's North American production and reinforce the German carmaker's relationship with the Renault-Nissan alliance.
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche and his Renault-Nissan counterpart Carlos Ghosn will unveil a new cooperation deal at a 1330 GMT (9.30 a.m. EDT) news conference on Friday, both companies said, declining to comment further. A separate news conference is to be held in Mexico.
The new manufacturing deal will be the "largest project in the global collaboration of Daimler and the Renault-Nissan Alliance", Daimler said.
Mercedes, Nissan and alliance partner Renault have shared engines, plants and vehicle architectures for small cars and vans since Zetsche and Ghosn announced a broad-based partnership in 2010, underpinned by small reciprocal shareholdings.
The compact car plans, set out in a February memorandum of understanding, will help Infiniti fill a gap at the bottom end of its range with a new SUV, sedan and coupe sharing parts and architecture with successors to the Mercedes A- and B-Class, GLA and CLA, sources have said.
In return, Daimler gets a first North American production line for its "MFA" vehicle architecture, as well as development savings and economies of scale – in a vehicle category where it has struggled in the past with low profitability.
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.