Daimler board members sit on the podium during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File photo

A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File photo

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the maker of luxury cars and trucks did not expect Britain's decision to leave the European Union to have any impact on demand.

"Since Brexit there have been no noteworthy effects on demand for our products," Zetsche said, adding that he did not expect Brexit to cause a fall in car sales in Europe in 2016.

Separately, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said a 400 million euros ($441.5 million) charge Daimler booked in the second quarter related to an anti-trust settlement with the European Union.

