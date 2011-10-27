FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) reported weaker than expected third-quarter operating profit as the economic downturn hit sales of its luxury cars in Western Europe.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 19 percent to 1.97 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in the three months through the end of September, less than the average analyst estimate of 2.67 billion in a Reuters poll.

Car sales growth has been shrinking in Europe, with Germany the only major market in the region to expand in September, and the boom in China that has bolstered German car makers in recent quarters has tempered to a milder pace for now.

"In Western Europe, there is little sign of any significant growth impetus," Daimler said, adding it expected the region's markets to shrink slightly in the full year 2011.

Daimler's automotive business Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 2 percent fewer vehicles in Western Europe in the third quarter, with stagnating German sales, and its EBIT was down 15 percent.

The slump comes just as Daimler fired the head of Mercedes-Benz USA, leaving the business in turmoil after reaching record monthly sales figures of almost 24,000 vehicles in September.

France's PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) this week warned of pricing pressure in a tougher European market that was hurting its profits.

Daimler affirmed its outlook for 2011, saying it saw full-year EBIT up very significantly from 2010, with revenues of significantly more than 100 billion euros, but warned that the economic environment was becoming more gloomy.

"At the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2011, the outlook for the world economy is distinctly less favorable than just a few months ago," the company said in its quarterly financial report.

Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said he saw the crisis in the euro zone continuing into next year and expected it would take weeks until there was clarity on any plan to stabilize the region.

"But we are sticking with our 2013 targets for cars and trucks," he said, referring to Daimler's aim of reaching an EBIT margin of 8 percent in its trucks business and 10 percent at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Daimler Trucks, which generates more than a quarter of group revenues, was a bright spot in the quarter, its EBIT of 555 million euros exceeding consensus.

This contrasts with recent statements by Volvo (VOLVb.ST), the world's No. 2 truck maker after Daimler, which sounded a warning on global truck markets this week.

Daimler's bottom line was also hit by a total 133 million euro impairment of its investments in Renault (RENA.PA) and Russia's Kamaz (KMAZ.MM) after both companies' share prices fell sharply.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)