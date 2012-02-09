STUTTGART German luxury carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said profits, boosted in 2011 by a record performance from Mercedes Benz, would come under pressure this year as it accelerates investment in new models.

The German automotive group expects to sell a record number of cars again in 2012, but the ramp-up of a new plant, spending on greener technology, and a new range of luxury compact cars will leave its mark on operating profit.

"Although these efforts will have a positive medium-term effect, they will burden our finances somewhat this year," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters at the company's annual news conference on Thursday.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 39 percent in the fourth quarter, in line with estimates, but its net income jumped by over half to 1.79 billion euros, significantly higher than the 1.39 billion estimated in a Reuters poll.

That boosted shares in Daimler, which were trading 4.6 percent higher at 46.61 euros by 0911 GMT. The company's outlook reassured investors prepared for a weaker 2012 performance at Mercedes.

The stock has last almost 20 percent of its value over the past year, with analysts criticizing management's inability to deliver structural profitability comparable to rivals BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi (NSUG.DE) (VOWG_p.DE).

Daimler said full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were likely to be level with 2011, while revenue would grow. It said dividends would continue to improve steadily in the coming years.

"Daimler looks for 9 billion euros in 2012 including all launch and ramp-up costs. This is strong...we were expecting Daimler to aim for over 8 billion in clean adjusted group EBIT," wrote analysts at Credit Suisse on Thursday.

"If guidance is plugged in, the street needs to raise 2012 earnings estimates by circa 8 percent."

Credit Suisse fears an ageing E-Class and product pipeline

skewed to lower margin vehicles, as well as upfront launch costs for the Mercedes Actros commercial truck, will translate to a drop in group EBIT this year and a stagnant top-line.

Daimler's market capitalization recently fell below that of BMW for the first time but has since regained the lead.

Rivals Audi and BMW are due to publish their annual results next month.

Advertising agency Publicis (PUBP.PA) said on Thursday carmakers and banks were trimming marketing budgets and other clients delaying spending decisions, providing further signs that the global economy remains in a fragile state.

($1 = 0.7545 euros)

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)