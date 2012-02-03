Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
FRANKFURT Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said sales growth of its Mercedes-Benz car brand slowed to 5.1 percent in January from a rate of 15.1 percent in December, reaching 86,921 vehicles as it sold fewer cars in China.
"Due to the excellent sales performance in December 2011 as well as the capacity expansion at BBAC (joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co Ltd) and the associated production downtime, in China some models were just partially available in January," Daimler said in a statement on Friday.
Vehicle sales of its Mercedes-Benz Cars division, which includes the Mercedes-Benz, smart and Maybach brands, rose 5.8 percent in January.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.