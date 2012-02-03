FRANKFURT Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said sales growth of its Mercedes-Benz car brand slowed to 5.1 percent in January from a rate of 15.1 percent in December, reaching 86,921 vehicles as it sold fewer cars in China.

"Due to the excellent sales performance in December 2011 as well as the capacity expansion at BBAC (joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co Ltd) and the associated production downtime, in China some models were just partially available in January," Daimler said in a statement on Friday.

Vehicle sales of its Mercedes-Benz Cars division, which includes the Mercedes-Benz, smart and Maybach brands, rose 5.8 percent in January.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)