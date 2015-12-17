GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
BERLIN Daimler sales chief Ola Kaellenius could be in line to become the carmaker's chief executive, but not for several years as incumbent Dieter Zetsche may have his contract extended by three years through 2019, a German magazine reported.
Citing unnamed sources at the company, Manager Magazin on Thursday said Daimler Chairman Manfred Bischoff wants Kaellenius to become CEO as he pushes a younger generation of managers on to the executive board.
Yet Zetsche won the backing from Bischoff and labor unions at the carmaker's shareholder conference in April to have his contract extended.
Kaellenius, 46, should replace Zetsche when the top job is up for grabs again, the magazine said, adding that Bischoff's goal to gradually rejuvenate the management board could also lead to one of the two younger executives at Daimler's luxury division Mercedes-Benz, Markus Schaefer and Klaus Zehender, to rise to the group executive board.
A spokesman at Stuttgart-based Daimler declined comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by David Holmes)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.