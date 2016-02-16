Daimler's Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty truck ''Arocs'' is pictured during its world premiere in Munich January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Trucks said on Tuesday it would cut 1,250 jobs in North America in response to sliding demand.

At the Daimler plant in Cleveland, North Carolina, 550 positions will be cut, a spokeswoman for Daimler said. A further 700 jobs in Mount Holly, North Carolina, will also be eliminated, Daimler said.

"We see a fall in demand of about 10 percent for heavy trucks in North America this year. This is a response to lower demand," the spokeswoman said. The job cuts will be effective as of April 16.

Earlier this month, Daimler Trucks chief Wolfgang Bernhard said there was need for further job cuts amid falling demand for trucks.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)