Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said Mercedes-Benz delivered 164,063 vehicles worldwide in April, an increase of 10.8 percent compared with the same month last year, thanks to a 31.6 percent jump in sales in China where demand for the C-Class remains strong.
"We have grown now for 38 months in succession and with five market launches we had a good start to the second quarter," Ola Kaellenius, head of Marketing & Sales at Mercedes-Benz, said.
Mercedes launched a new version of its E-Class and has launched a range of convertibles, including the SL, SLC and S-Class Cabriolet models, providing further growth momentum, the company said.
In Europe, sales grew 14.2 percent, thanks to an 11 percent jump in demand in Germany. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales increased by 17.2 percent, driven by China. Sales in the United Sates rose only 0.2 percent, the company said.
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.