The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said Mercedes-Benz delivered 164,063 vehicles worldwide in April, an increase of 10.8 percent compared with the same month last year, thanks to a 31.6 percent jump in sales in China where demand for the C-Class remains strong.

"We have grown now for 38 months in succession and with five market launches we had a good start to the second quarter," Ola Kaellenius, head of Marketing & Sales at Mercedes-Benz, said.

Mercedes launched a new version of its E-Class and has launched a range of convertibles, including the SL, SLC and S-Class Cabriolet models, providing further growth momentum, the company said.

In Europe, sales grew 14.2 percent, thanks to an 11 percent jump in demand in Germany. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales increased by 17.2 percent, driven by China. Sales in the United Sates rose only 0.2 percent, the company said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)