Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car is on display at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FRANKFURT Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz luxury division increased deliveries by 10.1 percent in October to 155,189 cars, boosted by a 42.9 percent jump in deliveries in China.

Ten-month car sales at Daimler's flagship brand were up 14.6 percent to 1.53 million autos, the carmaker said on Friday.

Daimler is making gains on rivals BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi (VOWG_p.DE) in China, the world's biggest car market, helped by a strong flow of new compact and sport-utility (SUV) models popular with the country's fast-growing middle class.

Ola Kaellenius, Mercedes-Benz sales and marketing chief, said half of all the mid-sized GLK sport-utility vehicles it had sold this year had gone to customers in China.

"We expect even stronger growth from that model's successor, the GLC," he said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz's October sales rose 7.8 percent in Europe and 1.3 percent in the United States.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)