Daimler's new Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty truck ''Arocs'' is pictured during its world premiere in Munich January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE), the world's largest truck maker, bought a minority stake in Seattle-based telematics provider Zonar Systems Inc on Thursday, the latest step by established vehicle manufacturers to gain know-how in the area of connectivity.

Daimler has been collaborating with Zonar for five years in developing Daimler's "virtual technician", a satellite-based diagnostic system to help U.S.-truck customers assess the need for a service or repair.

"We remain on the lookout for partnerships in the area of data analysis," Daimler's board member in charge of trucks, Wolfgang Bernhard, told Reuters. He said that this could take the form of cooperations or partnerships.

The world's established car and truck manufacturers are using internet and satellite connectivity to transmit data which help make their vehicles more intelligent in saving fuel, minimizing repairs and navigating traffic more efficiently.

Daimler declined to reveal how much it spent to buy the Zonar stake, saying only that it owned less than 25 percent of the company. The move forms part of a broader push to expand its digital business services.

"Daimler is currently working on developing a telematics solution with Nokia's HERE, in Europe," Bernhard said. "This process is underway but I do not want to comment on it further."

Rival carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) last month said it had teamed up with traffic software analysis company Inrix to give its cars real-time data to help find on-street parking. BMW's cars will use data collected by Inrix to show which streets have available parking.

