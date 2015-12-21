DALLAS An elderly woman severely beaten by three brothers as she made her way to visit a friend in a Dallas suburb has died, police said on Monday.

Jesse Perkins, 20, Edward Perkins, 19, and Thomas Perkins, 18, are accused of randomly attacking Dessie Hancock, 83, on Friday when she was walking up a driveway to visit a neighbor, according to the Irving, Texas, police. Hancock was taken to a local hospital where she died Sunday night.

The men are charged with aggravated assault, but could be facing murder charges after Hancock’s death, Irving police spokesman James McLellan said in a statement.

Investigators said the suspects came to the same home looking for an acquaintance when they encountered Hancock.

Jesse Perkins punched, kicked and stomped on Hancock before all three men fled the scene, McLellan said. There is no apparent motive for the attack, he said.

All three suspects are currently in Irving jail on $100,000 bond each, according to online records. There was no lawyer listed for any of the brothers.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Ben Klayman and Alan Crosby)