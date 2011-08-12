DALLAS In a city as zealous as Dallas about winning at everything from sports to business, it should be no surprise that the chance to set a new record would be cause for eager anticipation.

Even if that record is for the heat.

As misguided as it may seem, many residents have been nervously counting down the days to claim the record for the longest streak of 100-degree days.

But an unexpected thunderstorm that flirted with North Texas briefly on Thursday doused the area's run at that record. Clouds, wind and a few spotty rain showers dropped temperatures about 10 degrees in the middle of the day.

"It happened just as the temperature was climbing," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Huckaby. "The whole thing was so brief that temperatures late in the afternoon rebounded but only made it to 97 degrees."

Some parts of North Texas did reach 100 on Thursday and Waco, about 100 miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth, made the record books for the most consecutive days of 100-degree heat.

Waco's 43 days of 100-degree streak surpassed the previous record of 42 consecutive days set in the 1980.

But in Dallas-Fort Worth, the summer of 1980 still holds the record at 42 days for longest streak of triple digit heat. Dallas-Fort Worth, with 40 straight days of triple-digit heat, was poised to tie the 1980 record on Friday and break it on Saturday.

"It just seems that we have gone through so much misery that it would have been nice to get something out of it," said resident Mary Beth Murphy.

All is not lost for those still hoping for a heat-busting record because the claim to hottest summer still remains a possibility. A record of 69 days of 100-degree weather was set in 1980 but this summer's 48 (temperature was 101 at 2:30 p.m. Friday) days of triple-digit heat is closing in.

Dallas-Fort Worth normally has 16 days of triple-digit heat. The forecast calls for more 100-degree days through the next week.

"It's possible that it could happen," said Huckaby. "North Texas has 100-degree days in September."

Not everyone is clamoring for the sweltering heat to continue for the sake of a record.

"Yesterday was really nice," said Brian Campbell a building contractor. "I work outside a lot so I'm ready for some cooler weather."

