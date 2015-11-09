DALLAS A man ejected from a Dallas nightclub over the weekend was shot by police after hitting two off-duty officers in uniform with his sport-utility vehicle, seriously injuring one, police said on Monday.

The man, identified as Eduardo Gonzalez-Rios, 29, was removed from the Kalua Discotheque by bouncers after a disturbance inside the club shortly before midnight on Sunday, Dallas police said. He has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, a first degree felony that can bring up to 99 years in prison.

The suspect retrieved his black SUV from the valet station and backed into one of the officers before plowing forward over a curb, striking the second officer and dragging him at least 15 feet, police said.

Both officers fired multiple rounds at the SUV, striking the suspect an unknown number of times and causing him to crash the vehicle, witnesses told police.

The second officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition with broken bones, a severe head laceration and other injuries, police said. The officer who was struck first by the SUV was not seriously injured.

The suspect remains in a hospital with unknown injuries.

(Editing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Grant McCool)