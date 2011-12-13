LOS ANGELES British artist Damien Hirst, who sold a collection of works for a record $200 million in 2008, will be display his iconic Spot paintings at Gagosian galleries around the world in January, the gallery said on Tuesday.

The exhibition entitled "The Complete Spot Paintings 1986-2011," will be shown simultaneously in all 11 Gagosian galleries around the world, including locations in New York, London, Athens, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. It is the first time the gallery has dedicated all locations to showing one body of work by one artist at the same time.

Hirst, 46, who received the Turner prize in 1995 for an exhibit featuring a pickled cow, is a leading member of the Young British Artists movement along with Tracey Emin, a group noted for their artistic shock tactics during the 1990s.

The spot paintings are a collection of works incorporating multicolored dots on canvases and collages in a variety of contexts and sizes, and are among Hirst's most recognizable collections.

"The Complete Spot Paintings 1986-2011" exhibit will include about 200 works including loans from museums and collectors, with less than third up for sale, according to a report in the New York Times.

The exhibition will run between January 12 and February 18 2012, and will precede the first major museum retrospective of Hirst's work, opening at the Tate Modern gallery in London in April next year.

