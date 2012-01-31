Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp (DHR.N) posted a 25 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday and reaffirmed its full-year forecast.

Net earnings were $563.6 million, or 79 cents per share, compared with $ 451.8 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were 81 cents a share, 3 cents ahead of analyst estimates.

Sales rose 38 percent to $4.7 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $4.75 billion. The sharp sales rise mainly reflected acquisitions while sales from existing businesses rose 4 percent.

The Washington-based maker of medical technology, dental tools and water treatment equipment said it still expects 2012 profit in a range of $3.20 to $3.35 per share.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)