LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (TheWrap.com) - If Daniel Radcliffe boasted the magical powers of his fictional Harry Potter character, he would probably turn the members of the Academy into toads.

Radcliffe broke from his generally pleasant media demeanor recently to tear into the Academy over its failure to adequately honor the final Harry Potter film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in this year's nominations -- especially compared to the Oscars nomination love heaped on Martin Scorsese's "Hugo."

"I don't think the Oscars like commercial films, or kids' films, unless they're directed by Martin Scorsese," Radcliffe told the Radio Times (via British newspaper the Guardian). "I was watching 'Hugo' the other day and going, 'Why is this nominated and we're not?' I was slightly miffed."

Added Radcliffe, who's currently starring in "The Woman in Black," "There's a certain amount of snobbery. It's kind of disheartening. I never thought I'd care. But it would've been nice to have some recognition, just for the hours put in."

"Deathly Hallows: Part 2" is up for three awards in technical categories, compared to the 11 nominations that Scorsese's 3D offering received. In all, the Potter series has been nominated for six of its eight films, in technical or craft categories, but has yet to receive a single statuette.

Despite the lack of accolades from the Academy, the "Potter" series has been incredibly successful, with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" taking in more than $1.3 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)