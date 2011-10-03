COPENHAGEN Denmark's new three-party coalition government said on Monday the primary aim of its economic policy was to secure balance between revenues and spending and create growth.

In its new policy program, the government of Social Democrat Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt said it would kickstart growth in 2012 by bringing forward public investment.

It said it aimed to balance public finances by 2020 and bring the general government deficit down within 3 percent of GDP in 2013, as recommended by the European Union.

The government, consisting of Thorning-Schmidt's party, the Socialist People's Party and Social Liberals, said it aimed to guard the credibility of Denmark's fixed exchange-rate policy and secure low interest rates to maintain jobs and welfare.

It said it aimed to carry out a tax reform that would significantly reduce taxes on wage incomes.

