The logo of French food group Danone is seen during a news conference to present the company's 2015 annual results in Paris, France, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, raised its 2016 profit margin target on Tuesday, citing a tight control of costs as it battles volatile markets, notably in China.

The maker of Activia and Actimel yoghurt said in an unscheduled update that it now expected its trading operating margin to rise by 50 to 60 basis points in 2016.

It had previously forecast a "solid improvement" from a margin of 12.91 percent in 2015, with some analysts forecasting an increase of around 30 basis points.

Danone also reiterated its forecast for like-for-like sales growth in a range of 3 percent to 5 percent this year.

"This is positive news as investors were concerned about Danone's ability to improve margins and maintain its organic revenue growth rate," Mainfirst analysts said in a note.

At 0850 GMT, Danone shares were down 0.35 percent at 60.26 euros, outperforming a 1.5 percent decline in Europe's blue-chip stock market.

Danone is facing volatility in China with uncertainty regarding new regulation on baby formula and e-commerce as well as slower growth for its Mizone water brand.

"I think that rather than just spend a lot on marketing in these areas it is going to wait for the situation to become a bit clearer before deciding what to spend its marketing on," said Kepler analyst Jon Cox.

Emmanuel Faber, who took over as Danone CEO in October 2014, has vowed to return the French company to "strong profitable and sustainable growth" by 2020, reviewing its business in China and overhauling its dairy division where it has cut costs and launched new products.

(Reporting by Bate Felix, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Mark Potter)