Yoghurt by French foods group Danone is seen on shelves at a Carrefour hypermarket in Nice, France, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Yoghurt by French foods group Danone is seen in this photo illustration shot in Strasbourg, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

PARIS French food group Danone (DANO.PA) posted a stronger-than-expected rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday, helped by cost control and improving sales at its core dairy division in Europe following a revamp of its Danonino and Actimel brands.

The world's largest yoghurt maker said that despite volatile markets notably in China, Brazil and Russia, it was sticking to its full-year profit and sales outlook.

"With this very good first half, we are fully on track to deliver on our 2020 goals," Chief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis told journalists.

Emmanuel Faber, who took over as Danone CEO in October 2014, has vowed to return the French company to "strong profitable and sustainable growth" by 2020, reviewing its business in China and overhauling its dairy division where it has cut costs and launched new products.

Earlier this month, Danone announced what would be its largest acquisition in a decade with a deal to buy U.S. organic-food producer WhiteWave Foods for $10.4 billion.

First-half operating profit reached 1.478 billion euros ($1.64 billion), above a company-compiled average of analyst estimates for 1.427 billion euros.

Second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 4.1 percent, beating analyst expectations for 3.7 percent growth, and reflecting robust demand for baby food in Asia and dairy in North America as well as stronger dairy demand in Europe where Danone said it aimed to stabilize sales in the second half.

In Europe, the relaunch of the Danonino and Actimel brands to help counter sluggish consumption is starting to pay off and the next step is to relaunch the Activia brand, Cabanis said.

Overall like-for-like sales of dairy, which makes up the bulk of Danone's business, rose 3 percent in the quarter, as a 5.2 percent rise in prices offset a 2.2 percent decline in volumes.

Baby food sales rose 7.2 percent like-for-like in the quarter, an acceleration from 4.8 percent growth in the first quarter, with sales in China driven by an increase in direct distribution through specialized stores and local e-commerce offerings.

Continued de-stocking at the Mizone in China however weighed on the water division.

Danone reiterated 2016 full-year targets for its trading operating margin to rise by 50 to 60 basis points and like-for-like sales growth in a range of 3 percent to 5 percent.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Tim Hepher)