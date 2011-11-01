COPENHAGEN Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) is to cut costs by 10 percent, axing 2,000 jobs in the process, after quarterly profit was wiped out by a drop in trading income, becoming the latest Nordic lender to combat slowing revenue growth and higher funding costs.

The Danish bank, which wants to cut expenses by about 2 billion Danish crowns ($375 million) from 2012-14, also said on Tuesday it had started looking for a replacement for chief executive Peter Straarup as he approaches retirement.

July-September pretax profit fell to 10 million crowns from 1.87 billion in the 2010 period, missing a forecast for 1.28 billion in a Reuters poll.

Net trading income sank to 267 million from 1.93 billion, against a forecast for 1.4 billion, while loan impairments fell to 2.80 billion from 3.08 billion, slightly above forecast.

"This is not a result we will gladly remember," Straarup told Reuters. "Our result has been influenced by very low trading income, by a negative insurance result and by loan losses still at the high end of the scale."

Danske Bank shares were down 7.1 percent at 69.20 crowns by 0843 GMT (4:43 a.m. EDT), underperforming the Nordic banking sector index .TBNKF, which was down 4.3 percent, and the Copenhagen bourse's blue-chip index .OMXC20, which was down 2.8 percent.

The cost-cutting followed plans in September from domestic rivals Jyske Bank (JYSK.CO) and Sydbank (SYDB.CO), the Nordic region's biggest bank, Nordea (NDA.ST), to combat slowing revenue growth and higher funding costs.

Denmark's financial sector, fragmented into over 100 banks, has taken heavy writedowns after excessive lending to property buyers and has also been hit by rising funding costs.

International funding markets are closed to all but about five big banks in Denmark, and the country recently saw its 10th bank fall into state hands.

BROKEN LOAN LOSS TREND

In the third quarter, the bank ended a run of 10 quarters of falling loan losses when impairments increased to 2.80 billion crowns, from 2.75 billion in the prior quarter and compared with a forecast for 2.73 billion.

"The result is weaker than expected," said Sydbank analyst Bjorn Schwarz. "Writedowns rose in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, that is a surprising development."

Loan impairments remained high in Denmark and in Ireland where Danske Bank owns National Irish Bank in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Bank in Northern Ireland.

They could rise further in the fourth quarter, the bank said, adding: "the figure for the full year is still expected to be lower than the 2010 figure."

Straarup, who turned 60 this summer, wished to retire in accordance with the terms of his contract, the bank said without saying when he would leave. Straarup will continue as CEO until his successor takes over.

($1 = 5.335 Danish crowns)

(Editing by David Holmes)