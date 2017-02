Shares in Red Lobster and Olive Garden operator Darden Restaurants (DRI.N) offer an attractive yield and good growth prospects, Barron's said in its November 14 issue.

The publication said shares could rise to $60 in the next year from current levels of just over $47. It also forecast compound annual earnings growth of 10 percent to 15 percent over the next five years.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Maureen Bavdek)