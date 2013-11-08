Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
LONDON Twitter's $1.8 billion share sale takes the total proceeds from new U.S. share listings so far this year to $50.7 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday, the strongest year since 2000.
Twitter's share price jumped 73 percent in opening market trade on Thursday, driving the seven-year-old company's valuation to around $25 billion.
The amount raised by U.S. stock market flotations is up 26 percent on the same period last year, according to the data, while the number of offerings is the highest since 2004.
Of the total, $37 billion was raised on the New York Stock Exchange, where Twitter chose to go public, while listings on Nasdaq accounted for $13.7 billion.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the top-ranked underwriter of U.S. initial public share offerings (IPOs) this year with a 12.2 percent market share.
(For more details on the week's investment banking data please click: here)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.