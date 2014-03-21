Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON Worldwide financial sector merger and acquisition (M&A) activity so far this year is down 14 percent on a year ago, its slowest period for deal-making in two years, Thomson Reuters weekly data showed on Friday.
Year-to-date deal volumes in the financial sector were $43 billion, the data shows, lifted by Mercuria Energy Group's $3.5 billion purchase of JPMorgan's (JPM.N) physical commodities business this week, but still behind the $50.1 billion in deals announced in the same period last year.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.