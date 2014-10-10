Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY.O) rose in their debut on Friday, defying a volatile stock market and underscoring strong investor appetite for restaurant stocks.

The IPO ends nine years of private ownership for the 32-year old chain, which combines casual dining with arcade games such as bowling, billiards, shuffleboard and sports-oriented video games. About half the company's revenue comes from games.

The company's shares were up 6.2 percent at $17 on the Nasdaq after about 30 minutes of trading. More than 3.5 million shares changed hands. The stock traded as high as $18, valuing the company just over $700 million.

Oak Hill Partners, which acquired the chain from Wellspring Capital Partners for $570 million in May 2010, did not sell any shares. Oak Hill now has an 81 percent stake in the company.

This is the second attempt by Oak Hill to take the company public after poor market conditions forced it to abort IPO plans in 2010. (reut.rs/1EA1PYS)

The private equity firm also tried to sell the chain for more than $1 billion earlier this year.

Dave & Buster's is the latest in a string of restaurant chains, including Zoe's Kitchen Inc (ZOES.N) and El Pollo Holdings Inc (LOCO.O), that have gone public to take advantage of rising market valuations in the sector.

Zoe's Kitchen, which went public in April, and El Pollo, which debuted in July, are trading at almost double their listing price.

But Dave & Buster's IPO comes at a time of intense market volatility as investors fret about the global economy.

The IPO also comes ahead of an expected listing by Shake Shack, the fast-food restaurant chain that has developed a cult following for its "Shackburgers" and milkshakes.

Founded in Dallas in 1982 by David "Dave" Corriveau and James "Buster" Corley, Dave & Buster's has 70 locations in the United States and Canada.

The chain, whose menu includes steaks, burgers, sandwiches and snow cones, reported a 5 percent rise in revenue to $635.6 million for the fiscal year ended Feb. 2. Net income fell 75 percent to $2.2 million.

Dave & Buster's plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay some of its debt, which stood at about $439 million as of Aug. 3.

Jefferies and Piper Jaffray were among the underwriters of the offering.

(Reporting by Avik Das and Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)