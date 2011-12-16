LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - David Cross wants to see "Alvin and the Chipmunks" buried 6 feet underground.

The actor/comedian recently ended his contract with the film franchise. Now he's put out a contract on the latest installment, "Chipwrecked," in an interview with The Playlist.

"This last film was literally, without question, the most unpleasant experience I've ever had in my professional life," Cross squawked about the follow-up to 2009's "The Squeakquel."

"It's safe to say I won't be working with some of those people ever again. Not the actors," continued Cross, who was contracted to do three "Alvin" movies. "It was just a really awful, unpleasant experience."

Playing record executive Ian Hawke, Cross has been one of the top-billed actors in the three installments of 20th Century Fox's mostly animated franchise.

Jason Lee plays the other central human character in "Chipwrecked," which opens Friday. Lending their voices to the film are Justin Long, Jesse McCartney, Anna Faris, Amy Poehler, Matthew Gray Gubler and Anna Faris.

The movie was directed by Mike Mitchell, for whom Cross saved some less-biting words.

" was great," he said. "We got along. There were a couple of people, though … it was just a really awful, unpleasant experience."

While Cross is trying to deep-six "Chipwrecked," this isn't the first time he's blasted the "Alvin" series.

Following the 2007 release of the first Alvin movie, he feuded with fellow indie comedian Patton Oswalt, who said: "Brian Posehn and I were offered the part of Ian, the agent. We both threw the script across the room in disgust. David Cross caught it."

In defending himself, Cross said the movie had earned him more money than "all my other projects combined," including TV shows like "Mr. Show" and "Arrested Development."

Cross will be reprising his "Arrested Development" role as "never-nude" Tobias Funke when the show makes its expected return in early 2013.