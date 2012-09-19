MELBOURNE David Jones Ltd DJS.AX, Australia's No. 2 department store chain, missed forecasts with a 74 percent fall in second-half profit and said it was considering selling property from a portfolio valued at A$612 million ($639 million) as sales decline.

The upmarket retailer joins bigger rival Myer Holdings (MYR.AX) in suffering a drop in profits, as consumers tighten their purse strings and as a strong Australian dollar lures more shoppers online to hunt for bargains overseas.

David Jones, which owns two large properties in Sydney and another two in Melbourne that house its department stores, is undertaking a review "to investigate opportunities to unlock and enhance the value of its property portfolio for the benefit of shareholders."

The company, which features model Miranda Kerr in its advertising and runway shows, said it hoped to update the market on its property plans in six months.

An initial review by property consultant Cushman & Wakefield had determined that the four properties, which offer over 85,000 square meters of floor space and have a book value of A$460 million, were potentially worth A$612 million on an assumed rental of A$39 million a year.

That review indicated "potential value upside from the development of these sites," David Jones said on Wednesday.

"Detailed analysis on the development opportunities of each site, including planning limitations, design, structural works and the short term impact on trading is being undertaken," it said.

The non-mining sectors of Australia's economy are struggling under a strong currency and competition from more nimble online stores, as well as relatively high interest rates, falling home and share values and indebted consumers.

Sales at David Jones, which as recently as May had said it planned to keep its valuable property assets, fell 4.8 percent in fiscal 2012.

Net profit fell to A$16.07 million in the second half before one-off items, from A$62.4 million a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from reported full-year figures.

Analysts had forecast a 68 percent fall to A$20 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Full-year net profit fell 39.9 percent to A$101.1.

David Jones had warned full-year earnings could fall by up to 40 percent as it invests in a costly overhaul of its strategy, adding service staff and beefing up its online offering.

Larger rival Myer Holdings, which sold it property assets in past years, reported a 3.3 percent fall in second-half profit last week.

Shares in David Jones ended Tuesday at A$2.27, down from over A$3.50 in October last year. The stock was flat in early trade on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9573 Australian dollars)

