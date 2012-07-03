DaVita Inc, the largest operator of dialysis clinics in the United States, agreed to pay $55 million to settle a lawsuit raised by an individual in 2002 related to the use of anemia drug Epogen.

The government investigated the allegations raised by the individual over a 10-year period but did not file any claims against DaVita, the company said in a statement.

The company uses Amgen Inc's Epogen to manage anemia in patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. In November last year, Amgen signed a seven-year contract to provide at least 90 percent of DaVita's anemia drug needs.

"DaVita and its affiliated physicians did nothing wrong and stand by their anemia management practices," the company said.

The company will also pay attorney fees as part of the settlement.

Shares of the Denver, Colarado-based company were up 0.5 percent at $98.14 in morning trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

