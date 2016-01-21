Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), adjusts her headphones at the session 'Where Is the Chinese Economy Heading?' of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich - RTX23C05

BEIJING International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday said China's structural reform will be a "massive undertaking".

Lagarde's comments were made at a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, seen in a video feed monitored by Reuters.

Responding to a question on the outlook for reform of China's state-owned enterprises, she said that despite the size of the challenge, she believed Beijing would deliver such reforms.

She recounted how, at one point during years of "intense" discussions with China on the yuan's entry into the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket, she did not think China would complete the reforms necessary to satisfy the criteria for admission. The yuan was admitted into the SDR in November last year after the organization said it had met the criteria.

(Corrects in alerts and story to clarify that Lagarde's view on China's ability to complete reforms was related to an opinion inyears past on yuan entry into IMF's SDR basket and not SOE reform)

(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)