Wall St. opens higher as earnings come into focus
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
DAVOS, Switzerland Signals from the United States suggest the dollar could strengthen further and this would be "bad news" for emerging markets, the deputy prime minister of Turkey said on Thursday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
"Some of the mixed signals from the U.S. seem to suggest the dollar would strengthen ... that would be bad news for emerging markets," said Mehmet Simsek.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)
The rate banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months fell by the most in nearly four months on Tuesday, following a broad pullback in benchmark bond yields the day before on worry over U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade.
MEXICO CITY Mexico could pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement if a renegotiation of its terms does not benefit Latin America's second largest economy, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday.