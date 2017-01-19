DAVOS, Switzerland Signals from the United States suggest the dollar could strengthen further and this would be "bad news" for emerging markets, the deputy prime minister of Turkey said on Thursday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"Some of the mixed signals from the U.S. seem to suggest the dollar would strengthen ... that would be bad news for emerging markets," said Mehmet Simsek.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)