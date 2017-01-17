FILE PHOTO: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Suma Chakrabarti speaks during an interview in Kiev, Ukraine, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

, DAVOS, Switzerland - Despite talks to resolve the decades-long conflict in Cyprus ending without an agreement, the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) remains optimistic Cypriot leaders on both sides will strike a deal this summer.

EBRD chief Suma Chakrabarti told the Global Markets Forum on Tuesday he believed President Nicos Anastasiades and his Northern Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci would be able to secure a deal to put to their respective communities in a referendum later this year.

He added the bank was prepared to continue its investment in the whole country.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Question: What is your investment outlook for Cyprus?

Answer: The EBRD mandate now allows us to operate in Cyprus to the end of 2020 and should the referendum be positive then we will certainly aim to increase our investment, particularly in the north, to help economic development on the island.

Q: Would you like to extend the investment beyond 2020, especially if the north opens up?

A: That is an issue for shareholders to decide, but it's true that the north is much more underdeveloped than the south and will require years of investment to catch up. So we'll have to see if Cyprus makes the case for an extension of mandate and how the shareholders will react.

Q: Staying in the region, Turkey is one of EBRD's big markets, are there concerns about its political shifts?

A: Turkey is indeed our largest country of operations. But there's no doubt that the business environment in Turkey is being affected by the internal politics and terrorism. And that could have over time, some impact on the level of EBRD investment going forward.

Q: Have you invested in Greece?

A: We've been operating there for 14 months and already invested nearly 800 million euros. We've made a strong start in the banking sector and I would like us to be able to do a lot more to be able to help corporates and SMEs, particularly those involved in exporting Greek goods to other countries.

