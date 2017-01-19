Wall St. edges higher as earnings gather pace
U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
DAVOS, Switzerland European Union trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday it would likely take a couple of years to negotiate a trade deal with the United Kingdom after it leaves the bloc
She noted a deal with Canada had taken around seven years and was still pending approval with the EU parliament, but said others were quicker.
"It's hard to say (how long). It takes a couple of years depending on what they want," she said, speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum. "We are negotiating 15-16 trade deals at the moment so we are busy."
Asked if the UK would be at the end of the queue she said "Yes".
"Trade agreements take time as they are so complex," Malmstrom added.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip slightly to $559 billion in fiscal year 2017 compared to $587 billion a year earlier, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.