Wall St. edges higher as earnings gather pace
U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
DAVOS, Switzerland Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump cannot deliver on his promise to make America greater if Washington provides less global leadership, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
"I heard from the president-elect that he wants to make the U.S. stronger," Schaeuble said "If you want to make the U.S. stronger you cannot reduce (your) capacity to lead the world."
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip slightly to $559 billion in fiscal year 2017 compared to $587 billion a year earlier, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.