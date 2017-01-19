DAVOS, Switzerland Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump cannot deliver on his promise to make America greater if Washington provides less global leadership, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"I heard from the president-elect that he wants to make the U.S. stronger," Schaeuble said "If you want to make the U.S. stronger you cannot reduce (your) capacity to lead the world."

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Sujata Rao)