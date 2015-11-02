METEPEC, Mexico - Hundreds of candles flicker in the wind in the cemetery as Mexicans honored their deceased loved ones during the Day of the Dead on Sunday.

It is one of Mexico's most deeply rooted traditions and is celebrated by millions throughout the country.

"We do all of this in the end to preserve our traditions and customs, and obviously, following the religious belief we have of coming to visit our dead," said Maritza Gonzalez, who took part in the event.