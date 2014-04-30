A security guard walks under a logo of Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) at the company's headquarters in Singapore February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Singapore's DBS Group Holdings (DBSM.SI) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI) reported record first-quarter profit that topped market forecasts, powered by double-digit loan growth and improved margins.

The results also showed the banks' asset quality has not been affected by deteriorating bad debt problems in China and came despite slower growth in Singapore's housing market.

DBS's Hong Kong unit is the city's sixth-biggest bank by assets while OCBC's China exposure is set to grow after it agreed to acquire mid-sized Wing Hang Bank Ltd for $5 billion last month.

Quarterly core net profit for DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, rose 9 percent to a S$1.03 billion ($823 million) over the same period a year earlier. It was also 20 percent higher than an average forecast from six analysts polled by Reuters which called for a profit decline.

"There was no stress on (DBS') China trade book, one of the key reasons for the stock's year-to-date weakness," Harsh Wardhan Modi, analyst at JPMorgan wrote in note to clients, adding that the bank's ability to management had improved significantly under its current leadership team.

DBS shares were up 0.9 percent after the results in line with the broader market. They are now down 0.6 percent for the year to date although they had lost as much as 8 percent in March.

Bad loans at China banks rose for a ninth straight quarter as of December to the highest level since 2008 as the economy slows after blistering growth over the past decade. But DBS Chief Executive Piyush Gupta told a news briefing he was quite comfortable with the quality of the bank's book in China.

"We really have no exposure to any shadow banking. We have no exposure to any trusts. We have no exposure to any companies which are heavily indebted to shadow banking or to the trusts business," he said at a news briefing.

OCBC Chief Executive Samuel Tsien said the bank is selective in choosing companies and sectors in China and so far has not seen any impact on its business. Its non-performing loan ratio in China is only 0.3 percent, lower than that of OCBC group, he added.

BETTER MARGINS

Both DBS and OCBC saw an improvement in interest rate margins - the difference between the interest a bank pays on deposits and the interest it charges on loans - which helped boost their net interest income to record levels.

CIMB banking analyst Kenneth Ng said Singapore's banks certainly look like a clear sector to be overweight in a rising rate environment as the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds its massive stimulus.

Net profit for DBS including special items, climbed 30 percent to a record S$1.23 billion, boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of a stake in a Philippine lender.

Net profit for OCBC jumped 29 percent to a record S$899 million for the quarter, above an average forecast of S$727 million from four analysts. Its shares were up 2.3 percent after the results.

The housing market, however, remains a key concern for Singapore's banks after loans to the sector slowed to a growth rate of 7.9 percent in March from a year earlier. That compares with a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent in the past five years.

Gupta said new housing loan applications at the bank were down 45 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, but he expects housing loans will still grow this year albeit at a slower pace.

Rival United Overseas Bank (UOBH.SI) is due to report after the market close. Its shares were up 2.9 percent.

(Additional reporting by Andrew Toh and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)