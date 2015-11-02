People pass Development Bank of Singapore (DBS) signages at a DBS event in Singapore July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE DBS Group Holdings (DBSM.SI), Singapore's biggest bank, on Monday posted a 6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating expectations as net interest rate margins hit a four-year high.

Net profit came to S$1.07 billion ($761.48 million) for the July-September period versus S$1.01 billion a year earlier, and above an average forecast of S$994 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

While Singapore banks have beaten earnings' forecasts largely due to higher interbank rates, a sluggish economy and weakness in China-related trade finance business have slowed loan growth, increasing the risk of an earnings slowdown ahead.

DBS's interest rate margin - the difference between income from lending and cost of funding - rose 10 basis points to 1.78 percent in the third quarter.

Singapore-dollar loans were repriced higher in line with an increase in interbank and swap offer rates, DBS said, boosting net interest income by 13 percent in July-September from a year earlier.

The bank took steps to further reduce higher cost deposits in Singapore and Hong Kong - the two main profit centers for Southeast Asia's biggest bank.

Rival United Overseas Bank (UOB) (UOBH.SI) also reported a higher margin figure last week.

Singapore banks are benefiting from a steady rise in key short-term interest rates due to a weakening of the local currency.

A softer Singapore dollar puts upward pressure on local interest rates as investors seek higher yields as compensation for holding the weakening currency.

Singapore's No. 2 lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (UOB) (OCBC.SI), however reported a drop in margins due to a decline in the loan-to-deposit ratio and a drop in gains from money market operations.

In the third quarter, DBS booked charges of S$50 million to its trading income due to what it called "funding valuation adjustments" to the fair value of over-the-counter derivatives.

Earnings are slowing for Singapore banks as loan growth decelerates due to a sluggish economy, a weak property market and the lackluster trade finance business.

UOB last week posted a 1 percent drop in quarterly net profit, while OCBC saw a 7 percent increase in core third-quarter net profit, but also showed a spike in bad loans.

($1 = 1.3999 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)