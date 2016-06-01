Thyssenkrupp AG's new company logo adorns it's headquarters in Essen, Germany in this November 19, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

FRANKFURT France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS is proposing an alliance with industrial group Thyssenkrupp, its strategy chief told a German newspaper.

An alliance would help to the companies to cope with pressures from low steel prices and increasing competition in the defense business in Europe.

Last month, France beat Japan and Germany in a $40 billion deal to build a fleet of 12 submarines for Australia, one of the world's most lucrative defense contracts.

"We are ready for talks as soon as the German side has gotten over its loss," DCNS head of strategy, Andreas Loewenstein, told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

In light of plummeting steel prices and competition from Russian and Asian rivals, Europe had to develop a "long-term, viable industry", Loewenstein said, pointing to further consolidation of Europe's defense market.

Last year, German armored vehicles maker KMW merged with its French counterpart Nexter. KMW-Nexter Chief Executive Frank Haun said this week the merged group was also looking to expand its reach across Europe.

Loewenstein told Sueddeutsche that the Germans would be guaranteed a strategic position in an alliance with Thyssenkrupp. DCNS and Thyssenkrupp would have a strong product portfolio, he said, but did not outline the details of his proposal.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff. Editing by Jane Merriman)