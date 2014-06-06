BENOUVILLE France U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin held brief talks on the sidelines of D-Day anniversary celebrations in Normandy, Hollande's office said on Friday.

A White House official confirmed that an "informal" meeting had taken place, saying it had lasted 10-15 minutes.

