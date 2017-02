LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Universal Pictures has acquired the pitch "Crime of the Century," TheWrap has confirmed.

Daniel Kunka is writing. Dan Trachtenberg is directing.

Universal favorite Chris Morgan, who's writing "The Fast and the Furious 6," will produce through his Chris Morgan Productions. Morgan wrote three other "Fast and Furious" films.

The movie is a sci-fi heist film, but few details were available Thursday night.

Deadline first reported the news.