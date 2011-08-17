BANGALORE U.S. medical devices maker Alere Inc (ALR.N) may need to raise its bid for Axis-Shield ASD.L to win over dissenting shareholders at its smaller British rival.

Two of Axis-Shield's top-10 shareholders -- Artemis Investment Management and Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of insurer Aviva (AV.L) -- say Alere's 460 pence per share offer undervalues the maker of testing devices for conditions including diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

"Certainly, I think 460 pence undervalues the prospects for Axis-Shield, so I'm not going to be accepting the (proposal)," said Mark Niznik, fund manager at Artemis, which holds around 6 percent of Axis-Shield's stock.

Alere last month approached Axis-Shield with an indicative offer valuing the company at 230 million pounds. This was turned down. On August 5, it pitched the same offer directly to Axis-Shield shareholders.

Axis-Shield has rejected the bid, saying it "fundamentally undervalued" the company.

A SPOONFUL OF SUGAR?

On the open market, Alere has since snapped up 9 percent of the stock from investors including Axa Framlington, J.O. Hambro, Blackrock and Invesco, said one source familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified.

Alere has set a target of 90 percent acceptance as a condition for its bid.

"In order to get to the 90 percent threshold, I think in all probability Alere will have to come back with an improved offer," said Chris Glasper, an analyst at Brewin Dolphin.

"I think something north of 550 pence would be appropriate."

Robin West, fund manager at Aviva, which holds nearly 4 percent of Axis-Shield, said the U.S. firm would have to "sharpen their pencil" to win the deal.

"We've not sold any shares in Axis Shield and are supportive of the board's rejection of the approach," West wrote in an email to Reuters.

Shares of Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield have gained 42 percent since Alere's first approach on July 6. They last traded at nearly 473 pence -- above the offer price, suggesting investors expect Alere to offer more, or other bidders to join the fray.

"What's best for my investors is to try to get the best price, whether it comes from Alere or someone else," said Niznik at Artemis, citing Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Abbott (ABT.N), or Roche ROG.VX as potential latecomers to the bidding.

Germany's Siemens is already in the diagnostics market with its Vantage testing franchise, while Abbott has an existing partnership with Axis-Shield, Niznik noted.

RIVAL DEVICES

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alere is trying to take advantage of volatile markets to buy Axis-Shield on the cheap, some analysts said.

"They pretty much are already (going hostile) in the sense that they are already acquiring stock in the market," said Daniel Stewart analyst Vadim Alexandre.

Alere wants to buy Axis-Shield primarily for its point of care technology -- which provides immediate, portable and convenient diagnostics near the site of patient care.

Alere's Cholestech LDX machine, which tests for cholesterol levels, competes with Axis-Shield's Afinion system.

"There are two reasons why they want to acquire (Afinion); either to keep it outside of the competition or to continue pushing it (to the market)," Alexandre said.

Niznik at Artemis said Alere was worried its business could also be impacted by new products Axis-Shield is due to launch later this year.

Other analysts pointed to the benefits for Axis-Shield of joining forces with Alere, which operates in more than two dozen markets.

"Alere is such a big player and has such a widespread, very powerful distribution that the potential benefit to the Axis-Shield product line would be huge," said Greg Simpson, an analyst at Wunderlich Securities.

Axis-Shield is due to report half-year results on August 24.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Tresa Sherin Morera in BANGALORE, additional reporting by Paul Sandle in LONDON, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)