NEW YORK Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N is trading far below Express Scripts Inc's (ESRX.O) $27.5 billion offer to buy the company, as contract concerns for Medco and the shaky stock market compound worries that the deal will fail to pass antitrust muster.

The spread -- or difference between Express Scripts' offer price and Medco's shares -- stood at roughly 24 percent on Wednesday afternoon.

Medco shares were trading even below the level they closed at the day before the deal was announced, and arbitrage traders told Reuters they were holding off on placing bets until they get a better idea of the regulatory risk.

"This is an enormous spread," said Jeff Jonas, an analyst with Gabelli & Co, whose mutual fund arm, Gamco, owns shares of both Medco and Express Scripts. "It's the antitrust risk and I still think it's really a coin flip about whether or not this gets approved."

At $28.80 in cash and 0.81 of Express Scripts shares for each Medco share, the deal was valued at $27.5 billion, based on Wednesday afternoon's share trading.

The deal would combine two of the three largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and create an industry leader that holds about one-third of the market.

In a sense of how contentious the antitrust fight could become, Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, the ranking Democratic on the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, last Friday urged the panel hold a hearing on competitive issues such as how the deal could impact drug costs.

The potential for the deal to fall apart means that investors also need to understand the value of Medco as a stand-alone company as its contract losses have piled up.

Not only does this decrease Medco's business, but by losing scale, the company potentially cedes leverage critical to the ability of PBMs to negotiate drug prices for their clients.

Spokesmen for Medco and Express Scripts referred to the companies' statements on July 21, the day the merger was announced, when they said intense competition exists in the PBM business and that the deal would reduce ballooning healthcare costs that have helped fuel the U.S. budget deficit.

LOSING TOP CLIENTS

When the merger was announced, Medco also revealed it was losing its biggest account -- insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), which is building a competing PBM business.

"On antitrust, it's way too early to hedge that. The government is obviously going to take a second look at it," said one arbitrager who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media. "From our reviews, on a regional basis there's enough competition and for the national accounts, the competition is still there."

Medco's recent contract losses show "there's not a lot of loyalty among accounts and providers. It's pretty cut-throat," the arbitrager said.

Just last week, Medco said it may lose Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina -- its sixth-largest account, according to Barclays Capital -- to rival Prime Therapeutics. Medco has recently lost contracts worth about one-fourth of its 2011 drug spending, according to Barclays.

"People who are playing this say, 'Look, I don't want to have anything to do with Medco if this thing is breaking apart,'" Jefferies & Co analyst Arthur Henderson said.

"That's the mentality I think people have with respect to these contract losses," Henderson said. "That you've lost a lot of scale, your competitive dynamics have changed dramatically in a very short period of time."

If the deal comes apart, Henderson said, "the stock is really going to take a leg down."

"People will say it is not the same company that it was...that they've lost a significant amount of their purchasing power and it may be a tougher road for them going forward to pass on lower prices to their customers," he said.

The arbitrager said, "This is a highly accretive deal, so as soon as there's some certainty on antitrust, things should tighten right up."

On Tuesday, Express Scripts said it signed a $14 billion bridge-loan facility to help finance the acquisition. Any funding under the credit agreement will occur concurrently with the consummation of the merger.

But that hasn't allayed financing fears spurred by a U.S. ratings downgrade and turbulent financial markets.

"It's been a tough seven days in the market," said the arbitrager, who noted that Medco and Express Scripts are so widely held that there is minimal influence being imposed by the arb, or traders who specialize in takeover stocks. "Arbs can't control this stock."

(Additional reporting by Jessica Hall and Nadia Damouni; editing by Gunna Dickson)