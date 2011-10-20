Pipeline companies are taking advantage of a corporate structure that gives them a tax and valuation advantage over their competitors to drive acquisitions and should line up more of these deals in the future.

Master limited partnerships (MLPs) have become favored by owners of cash-generating pipeline and other energy infrastructure assets in recent years because they pay virtually no corporate taxes, giving them a lower cost of capital.

The market has also rewarded MLPs with higher valuations, which has given them the opportunity to hunt for less attractively valued pipeline assets that have yet to be dropped into that structure.

This logic was part of the rationale behind Kinder Morgan Inc's (KMI.N) $21 billion deal to buy El Paso Corp EP.N -- which had yet to drop many of its assets into an MLP. It was also at work in Energy Transfer Equity's (ETE.N) more than $5 billion deal for pipeline company Southern Union. SUG.N

"Anybody who is out there with assets that would be valued at a higher value in an MLP" is a takeover target, said one energy investment banker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

That could lead to bids for pipeline companies like Spectra Energy (SE.N) or for infrastructure assets from exploration and production companies or utilities.

MLPs, which pay most of their profits out in distributions to shareholders, tend to trade at 11 to 13 times distributable cash flow, whereas pipeline or other midstream energy assets would be valued at a ratio of 8.5 to 9.5 times distributable cash flow, said Brian Watson, director of research at SteelPath, which manages $1.7 billion of assets invested exclusively in MLPs.

Watson points out that MLPs have been very active in buying up smaller assets -- he estimates that the industry has been snapping up $10 billion to $20 billion of oil and gas pipeline, storage and gathering assets a year.

But the two high-profile deals in the sector could accelerate more transactions, he said.

"Transactions like this -- that's when board of directors look up and say, 'Don't we have assets like these? Shouldn't we be looking at selling them to an MLP and getting a better multiple?'"

LIMITED TARGETS

Most companies in the space have already created their own MLPs because of the preferential tax structure. But there are still some targets out there that could be picked up by buyers.

"We're all waiting for Spectra Energy to become more aggressive at selling down assets to its MLP," said Morningstar analyst Jason Stevens. "Spectra makes complete sense."

But Spectra Energy, with a market capitalization of nearly $18 billion, would be too big a bite for all but the largest pipeline companies, like Kinder Morgan or Enterprise Products.

(EPD.N)

Analysts and investment bankers also said the MLPs could look at picking up pipelines and natural gas transportation from utilities like Nisource (NI.N) and Dominion. (D.N) These assets could be very attractive to a universe of possible buyers that includes Williams Companies (WMB.N), Oneok Inc (OKE.N) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB.N)

Companies like ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N), which are splitting their oil and gas businesses away from their refining units, could also attract bids for their transportation assets.

And the market for pipeline assets could grow more crowded, according to one investment banker, who noted that master limited partnerships based around exploration and production properties could also expand into infrastructure. That universe includes companies including EV Energy Partners (EVEP.O) and Encore Energy Partners. ENP.N

"The same arbitrage exists for these guys," said Ian Fay, founding partner of boutique advisory firm Odin Advisors.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Matthew Lewis)