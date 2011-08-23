BANGALORE ConAgra Foods (CAG.N) makes $82 a share cash-and-stock bid for Ralcorp Holdings RAH.N.

May 1 - Ralcorp board rejects an unsolicited offer it had received from a third party in March.

May 4 - ConAgra sweetens offer for Ralcorp to $86 a share in cash, worth a total $4.9 billion.

- Ralcorp rejects the sweetened offer; adopts a shareholder rights plan to thwart hostile takeovers.

May 6 - ConAgra hires a proxy solicitor, indicating it is gearing up to attempt a hostile takeover.

June 23 - ConAgra says still wants Ralcorp, but can do without.

July 14 - Ralcorp says plans to hive off its Post Foods cereals unit to create two pure-play companies.

- ConAgra says proposed acquisition continues to be in best interests of Ralcorp shareholders.

Aug 9 - Ralcorp says to buy Sara Lee's SLE.N North American private-label refrigerated dough business for about $545 million.

Aug 12 - ConAgra sweetens its bid to $94 a share, totaling $5.2 billion in cash. Ralcorp again rejects.

Aug 14 - ConAgra says will consider its options after Ralcorp's latest rejection.

(Compiled by Sriraj Kalluvila in Bangalore)