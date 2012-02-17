SAO PAULO The controlling shareholder of Brazilian power distributor Grupo Rede Energia SA (REDE3.SA) should opt for a breakup of the company if he wants the sale of his 54 percent stake to succeed after two potential bidders for the debt-laden firm walked away.

China's State Grid and AES Corp (AES.N) gave up on plans to buy the Grupo Rede stake, citing regulatory risks and the high price requested by Jorge Queiroz Jr, the company's chairman and main shareholder, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

In the opinion of industry analysts, Queiroz is running out of options. Investors see Queiroz's departure as necessary to overhaul Grupo Rede's debt situation - liabilities jumped to 6 billion reais ($3.4 billion) in recent months.

Queiroz's stake is valued at 1.1 billion reais by sources and analysts. Since both State Grid and AES gave up on Grupo Rede, speculation has mounted that state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA), Brazil's biggest player in the sector, and rival CPFL Energia could buy Queiroz out.

CPFL and Grupo Rede declined to comment.

That will not happen, though, unless he first signals that a separate sale of assets is possible.

"Of all scenarios, a breakup of the company and the separate disposal of assets seems the least-worst of all options," said a São Paulo-based analyst at a foreign bank, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Grupo Rede's situation is quite complicated."

Interest in Rede's assets has been growing in recent months as the government and private companies seek to boost their market share in power distribution, a segment in which growing scale is likely to help offset the risk of declining rates in coming years. Consolidation is key for the companies, known as discos, to gain financial and operating muscle.

Queiroz late last year put his stake in Grupo Rede up for sale as a way to help lower the company's swelling debt. The investment holding companies of Brazil's severance workers' fund FGTS and state development bank BNDES are also shareholders in Grupo Rede.

POSSIBLE SCENARIOS

State Grid probably pulled out of the bidding on concern that a recent revision of rates in Brazil hampered cash flow and earnings prospects for some Grupo Rede's assets, one of the sources told Reuters.

Such changes in rules are likely to hinder the outlook for risk and returns in some of the acquired units, said Alexandre Furtado Montes, an analyst with Lopes Filho Corretora, a São Paulo-based brokerage.

AES probably backed off of buying Grupo Rede's stake because that would have left it with no "financial firepower" to up its stake in AES Eletropaulo ELPL6.SA, Brazil's biggest distribution company, another source told Reuters at the time. Eletropaulo is AES' main focus in the country.

State Grid and AES both declined to comment.

Analysts said CPFL could bid for Grupo Rede's assets in Brazil's midwestern and southeastern regions, where it holds operating permits. Rede distributes electricity in seven Brazilian states.

Cemig (CMIG3.SA), the electricity holding company controlled by the state of Minas Gerais, might be interested in Rede's Cemat unit in the state of Mato Grosso and in Enersul, a problematic asset located in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, analysts said.

Eletrobras is in the process of acquiring other distribution companies that operate in the same regions and businesses as Grupo Rede's unit - making it easier for the behemoth to integrate all companies and ensure cost savings, the sources noted.

Eletrobras, which the federal government has tasked with executing a plan to boost investment and foster competition to lower electricity rates across Brazil, owns 34 percent of Grupo Rede's Celpa unit. That unit is also seen as an asset with too much debt.

Eletrobras, which is also a major creditor of Celpa, is "not considering any transaction involving Grupo Rede's assets," the company said in a statement.

A federal government-led purchase of electricity distribution assets, however, may not guarantee a solution to the industry's problems - ranging from regulatory noise to slowing profit growth and mounting competition, according to Rafael Andreatta, an analyst with São Paulo-based brokerage Planner Corretora.

(Additional reporting by Leila Coimbra in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Matthew Lewis)