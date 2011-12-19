SAO PAULO Kroton Educacional KROT11.SA is paying a cheap price to enter Brazil's lucrative distance-learning education market by buying the top player in it, but that might not be enough to convince merger-wary investors in Latin America's biggest economy.

Kroton, Brazil's No. 2 operator of private colleges, said on Friday that it would acquire Unopar, the country's largest distance-learning education company, for 1.3 billion reais ($700 million) in cash and stock. The deal, Brazil's biggest-ever in the sector, still requires regulatory approval.

At first glance, the deal looks attractive for Kroton, which will almost triple its student base to 262,000 and double its earnings without overpaying. Still, its shares fell 5 percent on Friday after the company said it would issue new stock to help pay for Unopar.

Kroton is paying the equivalent of 12 times this year's expected earnings for Unopar, a discount of 16 percent to the company's projected earnings for 2012, Credit Suisse Group analyst Natalia Lacava said.

The multiple is alluring due to Unopar's ability to generate cash, Banco Santander analyst Daniel Gewehr said in a report.

Riding on the success of government policies that helped 30 million people join the middle class since 2003, Brazil's largest college operators will keep gobbling up smaller rivals -- which number nearly 2,000 -- to gain scale, bankers and investors say.

Consolidation is key for companies like Kroton help them seize the benefits of record enrollments and the introduction of a state-sponsored student loan program. Analysts say the ability of buyers to integrate their purchases could help drive up share prices of education companies.

The problem for Kroton is that investors have recently grown skeptical over mergers and acquisitions in Brazil after deals in the consumer, oil services and beef processing industries have often failed to deliver the promised returns.

"This combination of growth and margin is feasible, but not easy to achieve," said HSBC Securities analyst Luciano Campos, who cut his recommendation on Kroton shares to "neutral" from "overweight" after the announcement of the deal.

Shares of college operators have fallen as the fragmented nature of the sector is fanning so-called M&A risk. Kroton is down 16 percent this year. Among other rivals, Anhanguera Educacional AEDU3.SA, the nation's No. 1 education company by market value, has sunk 45 percent, and Estacio (ESTC3.SA) has fallen 28 percent.

A sharp economic downturn could also hamper the job market and drive up default and dropout rates, which would hurt sector shares, Banco Fator analyst Jacqueline Lison said in a recent report.

Kroton shares were down 0.1 percent at 18.32 reais in morning trading in Sao Paulo.

FOUR MONTHS OF TALKS

Kroton, whose proposal trumped rival bids for Unopar, first contacted the company about two years ago, but talks on a potential tie-up only began in September, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Itau BBA, the investment-banking unit of Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), advised Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Kroton on the transaction.

Kroton, which is controlled by Boston-based buyout giant Advent International, will fund the acquisition by selling up to 600 million reais in new shares as well as from the sale of 550 million reais in promissory notes to Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA).

Management at both companies focused on scale and synergies as the talks went on, the sources said. Kroton wanted to expand into distance-learning to complement its teaching-method business.

The low cost of setting up distance-learning platforms, the mobility it offers and the high returns it promises probably increased the allure of a deal.

Recent census data showed that only 15 percent of university-level students are involved in distance learning. Courses in the segment grew 20-fold in the past decade, while the number of enrolled students rose to 1 million last year from about 50,000 in 2002.

"We view this acquisition as extremely positive for Kroton, leveraging its footprint, providing more tools to accelerate growth, and adding a strong source of cash flow," Credit Suisse's Lacava wrote in a report.

"Since Unopar already runs at very healthy margins, we think that synergies will come rapidly and that integration risks are very low," she added.

Those synergies should cushion Kroton against a downturn, since 20 percent of its enrolled students are eligible for state funding, according to company data. Also, a large percentage of revenue stems from the sale of teaching systems that are less exposed to economic cycles.

