Dean Foods Co (DF.N), the largest U.S. milk processor, reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as volumes declined after the company kept its prices high despite a fall in raw milk costs.

Shares of the company, which unexpectedly announced its chairman's resignation late on Friday, fell as much as 18 percent to $14.56 in early trading on Monday.

Dean Foods, however, said it was not planning to cut milk prices as it spends on promoting its DairyPure brand.

The company in May combined its regional and local milk brands under a national brand, DairyPure, to boost sales.

"We're very pleased with the price gaps as we see them today," Chief Executive Gregg Tanner said on a conference call with analysts.

"You look at a 77 cents difference between private label and our branded products... we would like to keep it up at those levels as long as we possibly can."

U.S. raw milk prices fell 33 percent in the three months ended June, the company said.

The maker of Meadow Gold and Dean's Milk has held on to its high retail prices despite raw milk prices falling in the United States due to a decline in demand from China and Russia's ban on U.S. milk and dairy imports.

Sales fell 15.8 percent to $2.01 billion in the latest quarter, the second drop in five quarters.

Analysts had expected $2.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total volume declined 3.1 percent in the quarter, with branded milk volume down almost 4 percent, Dean Foods said.

Net profit was $26.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $645,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 33 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates by 7 cents.

Dean Foods also forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings of 17-27 cents per share, largely above analysts' average estimate of 21 cents.

The company declined to give any details during the call on the departure of Tom Davis, who became the chairman in May 2013.

Dean Foods' shares were down 9 percent in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)