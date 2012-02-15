Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co (DF.N) forecast full-year earnings largely above analysts' estimates, on declining raw milk costs and expense controls, sending its shares up as much as 16 percent.

Dean Foods also said competition from private brands, which has increased in recent months, is likely to abate this year.

The company expects a full-year adjusted profit of 87 cents a share to 95 cents a share. Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 89 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nWNAB2866]

Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard said ongoing volume declines in the fluid milk category remain the biggest risk to a recovery.

"However, these declines are expected to moderate as milk prices fall over the coming months," Howard wrote in a note to clients and raised the target price on the stock to $16 from $13.

Dallas-based Dean Foods, which has been cutting costs since 2009 and hiking prices on it products to battle higher costs of butterfat, fuel and other items, expects strong operating income at its WhiteWave-Alpro business in the second half of the year.

"The outlook was very constructive particularly in the value-added WhiteWave-Alpro branded business," Stephens analyst Farha Aslam told Reuters.

The company sells brands like Horizon Organic milk and Land O'Lakes creamers under its WhiteWave-Alpro segment, which has performed well through last year and brought in revenue of $2.1 billion for the year.

For the latest fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company was $9.9 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with a loss of $20.7 million, or 11 cents a share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 27 cents a share.

Revenue rose about 5 percent to $3.30 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected the company to earn 23 cents a share, on revenue of $3.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dean Foods shares, which have risen about 38 percent since their year-low of $7.83 in September, were trading up 10 percent at $11.99 on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trade.

The stock was one of the top percentage gainers on the exchange. Nearly 16 million shares changed hands by 1515 ET, about four times their 10-day average volume.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon and Gopakumar Warrier)