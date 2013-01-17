Judge lets Cosby have jurors from other Pennsylvania county
NORRISTOWN, Pa. A judge granted a request by Bill Cosby's defense lawyers on Monday to have jurors picked from a different Pennsylvania county in his upcoming sexual assault trial.
Facts about Pauline Phillips, better known as Abigail Van Buren, the Dear Abby advice columnist:
* Phillips and her identical twin, Esther, who wrote the rival Ann Landers advice column, married their husbands in a joint ceremony in 1939 at the age of 21.
* Phillips' Dear Abby column made its debut in the San Francisco Chronicle. She created her pen name by combining the names of the biblical character Abigail and Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States. She thought the name had an aristocratic air.
* Pauline started the Dear Abby column the year after Esther had taken over as Ann Landers in 1955. The rivalry between the two syndicated sisters grew bitter but Phillips' family said they had reconciled before Esther's death in 2002.
* Phillips' daughter, Jeanne, began writing the Dear Abby column with her in 1987 and took it over full time in 2002.
* The Abigail Van Buren Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the Mayo Clinic was started with a $10 million grant from Phillips' son, Eddie, and an anonymous donor.
American actor Bill Paxton, who rose to stardom in such Hollywood blockbusters as "Titanic" and inspired budding meteorologists as a tornado chaser in "Twister," has died at age 61, his family said on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES Meryl Streep on Saturday accused designer Karl Lagerfeld of spoiling her night at the Academy Awards ceremony by falsely accusing her of being paid to wear a gown on the Oscars red carpet.